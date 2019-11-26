|
Ann (White) Burgess 2019
Ledyard - Ann (Whittle) Burgess, 77, of Ledyard, wife of 58 years to Walter A. Burgess, Sr., died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness.
Born in Mystic, CT she was the daughter of the late John and Annie (Lamb) Whittle and lived in Ledyard since 1973.
Ann retired from William Backus Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse after many years of service.
She enjoyed travelling with family and friends, playing cards at home and attending Bingo. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Ann was a kind soul with a loving heart who will be truly missed.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her two children, Skip Burgess and his wife, Teresa, of Preston and Cheryl Underwood and her husband, Kelly, of Gales Ferry; a sister, Pat Coombe of Mystic; brother, Peter Whittle and his companion, Holly Rood of FL; and three grandchildren, Brandon Burgess, Rebecca Mulcahy (Patrick) and Hayley Underwood. She was predeceased by a brother, John Whittle and a sister, Nancy DiMella.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, November 29th at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Route 12 Gales Ferry. Following her mass, she will be buried at the Gales Ferry Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to the ALS Association.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019