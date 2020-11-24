Ann C. Beckwith 1941 - 2020
Preston - Ann C. Beckwith, age 79, of Preston passed away on November 20, 2020 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born on January 1, 1941 in Mystic, CT to the late Philip E. and Lucy (Wise) Watrous. She was married to the late Robert O. Beckwith.
Ann is survived by a son Robert E. Beckwith of Preston, a son Wayne A. Beckwith of Dandridge, Tenn., a daughter Lynne A. Hasuly of East Haddam and grandchildren Natasha Hasuly and Francis John Hasuly V. She also leaves behind a brother Philip Watrous and his wife "Billie" of Ledyard, sisters Patricia Peck of Thompson, Katherine Minor and her husband Randolph of N.H., Karen Thatcher and her husband Philip of lL., Julia Hogue of GA. and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
