Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Veilleux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann K. Veilleux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann K. Veilleux Obituary
Ann K. Veilleux 1936 - 2020
Danielson - Ann K. Veilleux, 83, of Judd Avenue, Danielson, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Avita in Newburyport, Mass.
She was born in Putnam, Conn., September 17, 1936, the daughter of the late John J. Sr. and Winfred (Moran) Keenan.
Ann was a graduate of the University of Connecticut in Storrs. She was a legal secretary in Danielson and held various administrative positions in her career.
Ann was predeceased by her siblings, Catherine, Bud (John), Mary and Tom. She leaves behind her children including her three sons, Ken (Lisa) Veilleux of Clifton, Va., Marc (Lineth) Veilleux of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Brian Veilleux of Brooklyn, Conn.; as well as her daughter, Wendy (John) Boucher of Newburyport, Mass., along with her grandchildren, including Marc Veilleux, Caroline Veilleux, Andrew Veilleux, George Troupe and Lily Troupe; and many nieces and nephews.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the by mail to the Eastern Regional Office, 19 Ohio Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360, or online by visiting .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -