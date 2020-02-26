|
|
Ann K. Veilleux 1936 - 2020
Danielson - Ann K. Veilleux, 83, of Judd Avenue, Danielson, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Avita in Newburyport, Mass.
She was born in Putnam, Conn., September 17, 1936, the daughter of the late John J. Sr. and Winfred (Moran) Keenan.
Ann was a graduate of the University of Connecticut in Storrs. She was a legal secretary in Danielson and held various administrative positions in her career.
Ann was predeceased by her siblings, Catherine, Bud (John), Mary and Tom. She leaves behind her children including her three sons, Ken (Lisa) Veilleux of Clifton, Va., Marc (Lineth) Veilleux of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Brian Veilleux of Brooklyn, Conn.; as well as her daughter, Wendy (John) Boucher of Newburyport, Mass., along with her grandchildren, including Marc Veilleux, Caroline Veilleux, Andrew Veilleux, George Troupe and Lily Troupe; and many nieces and nephews.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the by mail to the Eastern Regional Office, 19 Ohio Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360, or online by visiting .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020