Ann Kennerson 1936 - 2020
Plainfield - Ann Amelia (Wellinghausen) Williams Kennerson, 84, died on the morning of September 6, 2020 with family at her bedside. After 18 years of remission, Ann succumbed to brain cancer, which she endured with grace and dignity while lifting the spirits of all around her. Born June 22, 1936 in Norwich, she grew up in the historic Packerville section of Canterbury as the eldest child of devoted parents Ferdinand A. and E. Georgeanna (Simpson) Wellinghausen. She is survived by her brother, Christian Charles Wellinghausen of Canterbury, CT, two daughters, Leigh A. Williams of Groton, CT and Kelly L. Williams of Lynn Haven, Florida and her cherished granddaughter Georgeanna P. Williams.
As a girl, Ann attended school in a one-room schoolhouse, rode her horse from Canterbury to Preston and beyond, and graduated from Griswold High School at 16. As a young woman, she competed nationally in barrel racing. Most of Ann's professional life was concentrated in the medical field. She often recalled joyfully working in the offices of Drs. Edie, Carter, and Greene and that of Dr. Robert Kerrigan, and enjoyed her time as office manager of the Laboratory and later as a transcriptionist at Backus Hospital.
Ann's spirit and wit made an indelible mark on each person she met. She deeply appreciated the friends she made in the communities she became a part of, including at Norwich Senior Center and later at Colonial Health and Rehab in Plainfield. She was regularly caught in conversation with those around her and would happily chat about her love of God and family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11am at the Packerville Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Packerville Cemetery. tillinghastfh.com