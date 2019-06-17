|
Ann "Elsie" Lorinsky 1922 - 2019
Norwich - Ann "Elsie" Lorinsky, age 97, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with her granddaughter Nicole right by her side.
Ann was predeceased by her husband Abraham "Mindy" Lorinsky and her beloved daughter Candi "Depolito" Lorinsky. She leaves behind her son who cherished her very much, Lorin Lorinsky and wife Susan, a daughter Margie Kreschollek and her husband William and a sister-in-law Le Grayson. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Nicole "Depolito" Galo and her husband Bill, Aimee "Depolito" Barrella, Jesse Lorinsky, Jared Lorinsky and his partner Jenn, Corey Lorinsky and his wife Liz, Ashley Lorinsky, William Kreschollek and Thomas Kreschollek. She has several great grandchildren.
Ann was born on April 14, 1922 in Hebron, CT where she loved to work on the farm with her parents and siblings. She moved to Norwich, CT when she married her husband Mindy and happily became a wife, mother and grandmother. She was very active in the Lions Club and East Great Plain Fire Department Auxiliary.
Ann was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake, spend time gardening and making beautiful gift baskets with her talent and creativity. She loved to spend time with her family and her granddoggy "Biz". Her smile could light up a room. Words can't express the impact this beautiful, strong and remarkable woman has made on our family. She will truly be missed every single day.
The family would like to thank Olga and Pedro Ayala and her caregiver Doris who have been amazing friends, companions and support to our Gram during the toughest years of her life. The family would also like to thank Backus Hospital for accommodating and hosting the wedding of her granddaughter Nicole and new husband Bill, so that Ann could enjoy every second with them. And lastly thank you to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and VITAS Hospice who made the last week of her life as comfortable as it could be.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:30am at I.O.B.A. Cemetery, Lois St., Norwich, CT.
Memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 17 to June 19, 2019