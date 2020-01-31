|
Ann M. Juknis 2020
Norwich - Ann M. Juknis, 70, of Norwich, passed away on January 27, 2020. Born on May 8, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Margaret Juknis.
Ann attended school at Fields Memorial School in Bozrah. She was a graduate of NFA class of 1967 and graduated from Amherst College in 1971 where she majored in English. She went on to earn a master's degree from the University of Rhode Island in library science.
Upon graduation she went to work for the State of Connecticut for ten years before accepting a position with the Town of Middletown where she worked as a librarian at the Russell Library for twenty years until her retirement.
Ann travelled extensively and visited many areas of the world including trips to Portugal, Paris, Rome, Poland, Alaska, and Mexico. Ann loved doing pottery.
She crafted hundreds of items for herself, others, and for the pottery barn auctions in Middletown, which she did for many years.
Since her illness 8 years ago Ann has resided first at Cresent Point, Niantic, Atria in Waterford, Academy Point, Mystic and at the time of her passing was a resident at Norwichtown Rehab Center in Norwich.
She is survived by her sister Mary Junkis Wisneski and husband Leonard; and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave, Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020