Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Wilcox


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Wilcox Obituary
Ann M. Wilcox 1940 - 2019
Plainfield - Ann M. Wilcox 79, beloved wife of the late Albert H. Wilcox, Sr. passed away Aug. 23, 2019. She was born July 27, 1940 in Putnam a daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Martel) Brodeur and was a lifelong resident of Plainfield. She was employed by Delta Rubber for 25 years retiring in 2000. She leaves 4 sons Albert H. Wilcox, Jr. of Oneco, Jeffrey Wilcox of Sterling, Shane Wilcox of Griswold and Troy Wilcox of Plainfield; a daughter Cathy Wilcox Hodgkins of NC; a brother Charles Brodeur of Texas and a sister Lucille St.Jean of Plainfield of Plainfield. 8 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A son Donald Wilcox predeceased her. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now