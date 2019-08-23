|
|
Ann M. Wilcox 1940 - 2019
Plainfield - Ann M. Wilcox 79, beloved wife of the late Albert H. Wilcox, Sr. passed away Aug. 23, 2019. She was born July 27, 1940 in Putnam a daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Martel) Brodeur and was a lifelong resident of Plainfield. She was employed by Delta Rubber for 25 years retiring in 2000. She leaves 4 sons Albert H. Wilcox, Jr. of Oneco, Jeffrey Wilcox of Sterling, Shane Wilcox of Griswold and Troy Wilcox of Plainfield; a daughter Cathy Wilcox Hodgkins of NC; a brother Charles Brodeur of Texas and a sister Lucille St.Jean of Plainfield of Plainfield. 8 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A son Donald Wilcox predeceased her. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019