Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Taftville, CT
Ann Marie Carignan


1937 - 2020
Ann Marie Carignan Obituary
Ann Marie Carignan 1937 - 2020
Norwich - Ann Marie Carignan 82, of Norwich died late Sunday evening, March 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Norwich on July 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Augustine "Lefty" and Doris (Buteau) Dugas. Ann Marie was employed for 36 years as a registered nurse at the Wm. W. Backus Hospital before retiring.
She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Taftville and a member of the church choir, Norwich Women's City Club, AARP, NFA Alumni Board, Backus Nursing Alumni Assoc., Hospice, Rosary Society of St. Joe's and the Norwich Senior Center.
She was married to Louis A. Carignan who died on April 6, 2011. Ann is survived by one son, Gary A. Carignan and his wife Lisa, two daughters, Laura Laroux and Linda Carignan-Everts and her husband Darrell, sister, Carol Giorno, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Dugas, sister, Laura Cubanski and her son-in-law, Randy Laroux Sr.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will be private. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville, will be Friday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carignan Memorial Scholarship, c/o NFA Foundation, 305 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
