|
|
Ann Marie Lachapelle DIED - 2019
Jewett City - Ann Marie Lachapelle, 62, formerly of Jewett City, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Colonial Health and Rehab, Plainfield with loving family by her side. She is predeceased by parents Raymond and Flore, and brothers Raymond and Wilfred Lachapelle.
Ann Marie brought much life and joy into the home of sister and brother-in-law, Simonne and Bob Lamothe who survive her. She is also survived by nieces Courtney Lamothe and Melanie (Taylor) Whitcomb and great-nephew Gavin. Additionally, she is survived by nieces Amy Aldridge (Washington) and Kelly Christensen (Utah), nephew Raymond Lachapelle III and sister-in-law Shirley Lachapelle (Colorado); as well as great-nieces and nephew- Amber, Aurora, Graysen, Sydney, and
Griffin.
Ann Marie loved all her family including grandmothers, aunts and uncles, and cousins. She enjoyed celebrating birthdays, holidays, dancing, art, and she loved The Sound of Music, especially Maria, the captain, and the seven children!
Special thanks to the staff at Colonial Health and Rehab for their support and care. Donations in her memory may be made to QV Special Olympics 460 North Bigelow Rd. Hampton, CT 06247
Calling hours will be held 5:00-7:00PM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019