Anna M. Gallant 1949 - 2020Danielson - Anna M. Gallant, age 71, of Danielson, formerly of Trumbull, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at CT Hospice.She was born in Milford, on September 16, 1949, as the loving daughter of the late William and Irene (Rivnyak) Gallant.Annie earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Sacred Heart University, Fairfield. In 1991, she then earned her Sixth-Year Professional Diploma from Southern CT State University.Annie began her teaching career at Plainfield High School in Plainfield, teaching history. Her love to teach young students led her to become a Guidance Counselor at St. Bernard School in Uncasville, for 19 years. Annie then went on to teach and counsel at Parish Hill School in Chaplin.She loved the NY Yankees and bowling. Annie was the president of the Connecticut Women's Bowling Association for 3 years. She participated for 40 years in the Women's National Bowling Championships.In 2008, she was inducted into the Connecticut Women's Bowling Hall of Fame.Annie loved life, and her spirit will always be with her loving family and friends. She will be sadly missed but will remain forever in her loved one's hearts.Her loving family includes her sisters, Irene A. Gillette of Felton, DE and Sharon A. Bosley of Beacon Falls; her friend and roommate, Karen Cronk of Danielson; and several nieces and nephews.Friends and relatives may attend a walk through visitation on Monday morning, November 2, at Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (Rt. 67, across from Klarides Village), Seymour, from 9 am until 10:15 am. A funeral service in celebration of Anna's life will follow at 10:15 am in the chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 am at St. Michael RC Church, 25 Maple St, Beacon Falls. Interment will be at the family plot at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull.