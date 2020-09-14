1/1
Anna Marie LeBlanc
1929 - 2020
Anna Marie LeBlanc 1929 - 2020
Canterbury - Anna Marie LeBlanc died August 24, 2020.
She is survived by her grandson Kenn Orr of Bozrah, her grandaughters Sheryl Wasilewski of Norwich and Kristin Maynes of Aurora, CO. She is also survived by 5 great-granddaughters, 3 great-grandsons and 1 great great-grandson.
Anna enjoyed her travels, adored her dog Toby, keeping up with the news, and getting out on long car rides.
Funeral services were private at All Hallows Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Woyasz & Son.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

