Anna P. Surozenski 1923 - 2019
Thompson - Anna P. Surozenski, age 95 of Riverside Dr., Thompson, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born in Putnam, on July 26, 1923, daughter of Antonio and Mary (Trama) Gesualdi. Mrs. Surozenski worked for several years at former Greeting Card in Webster, MA, and she retired from Anchor Glass, Dayville in 1989 with 27 years of service.
She was a lifetime communicant of Sacred Heart Church, West Thompson and St. Joseph Church, N. Grosvenordale. Anna was a person of great faith. She attended daily Mass for several years and volunteered as a counter for the weekly collections of both churches for over 11 years. She also volunteered at their thrift shop for several years. Anna was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, Dinner Club and the W. Thompson Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for several years. She enjoyed Bingo and attending Whist Card Parties.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph A. Surozenski and his wife Linda and Gary J. Surozenski and his wife Jeanne, a sister, Frances C. Gesualdi, two grandsons, one granddaughter and seven great grandsons.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 12 Main Street, N. Grosvenordale, CT, burial in West Thompson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Church Food Bank, 12 Main Street, N. Grosvenordale, CT 06255. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 25 to May 27, 2019