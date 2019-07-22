Home

Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Anne Evelyn Gaudet

Anne Evelyn Gaudet Obituary
Anne Evelyn Gaudet 1925 - 2019
Plainfield - Anne Evelyn Gaudet 93, of Plainfield and formerly of Jewett City died July 4, 2019 at Villa Maria in Plainfield. She was born in Memramcook N.B. Canada on July 27, 1925 the daughter of the late Alyre and Sara (Boudreau) Leger. Evelyn worked as a waitress at the former Beverly Tea Room in Norwich and also at the former Gaffney Record Shop in Norwich before retiring. She was married to Paul D. Gaudet who died on October 4, 2010. She is survived by her son Paul J. Gaudet and relatives in New Brunswick, Canada.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 25th at 2:00 P.M. at Pachaug Cemetery in Griswold. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 22 to July 24, 2019
