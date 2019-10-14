|
|
Anne Freeman Congdon 1922 - 2019
Norwich - Anne Freeman Congdon, 97, of 353 Washington St., Norwich, CT, passed away peacefully and with grace on October 12, 2019.
She was born January 4th, 1922 in Plymouth, MA daughter of Howard Clifton and Mary Anne Helena (Murray) Freeman. They moved to Norwich in the early 1930's. Anne was a 1939 graduate of Norwich Free Academy and in 1943, received her BA in History from the University of Connecticut where she also later earned her MA and a Sixth-Year Diploma.
On November 29, 1943 Anne married Arnaud J. LaPierre Jr. They had two daughters; Claudia and Jeanne.
Anne taught history for 2 years at Griswold High in Jewett City after graduating from UCONN. In 1954 she became employed at Norwich Free Academy where she taught for 31 years before retiring in 1985. While on the faculty at NFA, she was advisor of the Shattuck House council and the NFA Environmental Club.
Anne was a member of Park Congregational Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gama, the Society of Founders of Norwich, Adventures in Lifelong Learning and Pautipaug Country Club. She loved to dance, play bridge, host dinner and cocktail parties, read and work in her gardens.
She was predeceased by her former husbands William N. Weir and James E. Congdon and her sister Doris Freeman Jeppesen. She is survived by her two daughters Claudia Baranowski and husband Frank and Jeanne McDade both of Norwich, CT, four grandchildren Charles Vanase Jr. of Norwich, CT , Amy Vanase Paladino of New Britain, CT , Christopher Vanase and Alyssa Lamperelli Jones both of Norwich, CT, eight great-grandchildren Stephen Vanase, Julian Gonzalez, Gianna Bendolph, Theran Vanase, Savannah Vanase, Olivia Vanase, Aaron Jones and Talon Vanase.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Norwich Free Academy Library.
Woyaz & Son Funeral Service, 141 Central Ave., Norwich, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019