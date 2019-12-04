|
|
Anne Marie Canova 1942 - 2019
Bozrah - Anne Marie Canova, 77, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 2nd.
On August 26, 1942 in Lawrence, MA, Francis E. and Eleanor (Mullen) Maguire welcomed their daughter Anne Marie. Her father proudly served his country in the US Navy and as a result, they moved frequently. In 1952, they settled in Norwich. There she attended St. Patrick's School and graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1959 and remained an active alumni ever since serving on reunion committees attending her own last reunion recently.
On June 10, 1960, she married her beloved husband Richard Canova Sr. at The Cathedral of St. Patrick. He survives her.
Her love and commitment to family knew no bounds and with love and caring to share, she entered the healthcare field tending to others before herself. She worked at Backus Hospital, for private physicians, the State of CT Dept. of Corrections and up until her retirement was most proud of her activism and counseling to those with H.I.V. She was a dedicated communicant and lector at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Norwich.
Besides her husband, she is also survived by her children; Richard A. Canova Jr (Cheryl) of Griswold, Jodi Canova-Moore (Philip) of Griswold, and Barry J. Canova (Melissa Renee) of Norwich, her brother; Retired Navy LCDR, Edwin J. Maguire (Ellen) of Waterford, grandchildren; Melissa Tetrault (Michael) of Lewisburg, WV, Joseph Canova Sr. (Randi) of Charlotte, NC, Meghan Canova of Norwich, great-grandchildren; Michael, Brianna, Caitlyn and Zachary of Lewisburg, WV, and Joseph Jr of Charlotte, NC., and nephews Shawn and Troy and their families.
"Let us all remember all the funny and silly things that have happened over the years that I either started or have done and we can all smile." ~ Anne Marie.
Calling Hours will be Saturday, Dec 7th from 9am-10:30am at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich with procession to Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth St. Norwich for a Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019