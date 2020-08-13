Anne T. Dolan 1950 - 2020

Norwich - NORWICH - Anne Theresa Maine Dolan, cherished mother, Nana, sister, aunt and friend passed away on Sunday, August 9.

Anne was born in Norwich, CT, March 13, 1950, the fifth of six children of the late James M. Maine, Sr. and Ellen Carroll Maine. Anne was the proud, devoted and loving mother of Robert P. Dolan of Easton MA (wife Kate) and Erin M. Arcarese of Preston (husband Brian). Nana's hugs, laughs and unconditional love will be missed by her grandchildren, Patrick M. Dolan, twins Brendan T. and Andrew R. Dolan of Easton, MA and Jack R. and Quinn G. Arcarese of Preston. She will be sorely missed by her siblings, James M. Maine, Jr. of Pearland, TX (wife Ann), Ellen M. Dalton of East Lyme (husband Mark) and Damian C. Maine of New Britain (wife Nancy). Anne was predeceased by her brother John R. Maine, sister, Kathleen M. Counihan and brother-in-law, Leone Counihan. Anne was the cherished aunt and an integral part of the lives of her nephews and nieces: Beth Harris (MO), Teresa Wilkinson (CT), Laurie Burky (MO), Leonard Counihan (ID), Jamie Maine (NC), Colonel Sean Counihan (VA), Thomas Dalton (TX), Christopher Dalton (CT) and Daniel Maine (CT). Anne also leaves to cherish her memory great nephews and nieces, one great-great nephew and soon to be born great-great niece. Anne will be missed by her close and caring friends, Betsy and Dwight Hopkins and Jessica and Steve Tedisky

Anne, brought up in the Greeneville section of Norwich, was a 1968 graduate of Norwich Free Academy, attended Eastern CT State University and graduated with honors from Manchester Community College. For well over 20 years, Anne shared her radiant smile and caring ways with the children, staff and parents in the public school system of Preston as a para-educator and then secretary at both schools in Preston. Most recently, she was a site supervisor for TVCCA in their Meals-on-Wheels program. She was appreciated by her co-workers for her work ethic, great sense of humor and contagious laugh. Anne touched the lives of many senior citizens who looked forward to her cheerful and kind attention.

Anne enjoyed travelling, word/knowledge games, historical fiction, British mysteries, time at the beach and Broadway shows.

Boundless gratitude is extended to Anne's niece, Teresa Wilkinson, for her loving and incredible support of Anne and her family. Anne's family also sends heartfelt thanks to Sarah, Marie, Marilyn, Alicia, Amanda and Becky at Mystic Healthcare.

Anne, you may have left this world, but you will never leave our hearts. Because we knew you, we have been changed for good.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, from 5-7 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Avenue, Norwich, on Tues., Aug. 18, at 11:00 am meeting directly at the church. Face masks, social distancing and other public health directives will be in place. Visitors at the wake will be asked to enter the funeral home, pay their respects, visit briefly with the family, and then exit the building.

In lieu of flowers, you are invited to consider a donation in Anne's memory to Reach Out and Read, a nonprofit that gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together: Reach Out and Read, 89 South St., Suite 201, Boston, MA 02111. Donations may also be made to TVCCA, Meals-on-Wheels Program, 1 Sylvandale Road, Jewett City, CT, 06351.



