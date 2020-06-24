Annette Bradford 1944 - 2020
Norwich - Annette Eileen (LaPorte) Bradford, 75, of Norwich passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 11, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Annette was born in Norwich, Connecticut on August 7, 1944, the daughter of the late Armand and Alice (LaBrecque) LaPorte. Annette was married to the love of her life Joseph Bradford for 58 years.
In the early years with family, she loved to get away and spend time at the beach in Charleston, RI and Lake George, NY. Once her kids were grown, their motorhome allowed them to explore many vacation destinations across the United States and a favorite spot in Nova Scotia, Canada. Annette's fondness of country music often led her to attend concerts locally and travel to Branson, MI and Nashville, TN with friends on multiple occasions.
Annette had a passion for gardening. She had a yard full of beautiful flowers and grew vegetables every summer. She always displayed her hand-painted ceramics for the Holidays throughout her house. Annette was happiest making meals and baking for family and friends. Easter was her favorite holiday, when family would gather in her home for her classic meal of perogies and ham, followed by her grandchildren racing around the yard searching for loaded Easter eggs. Her grandchildren fondly remember her famous sugar cookies, apple pies, and her beautifully decorated homemade birthday cakes. She was so incredibly proud of her grandchildren. She loved to hear how they were doing and spent time attending their special events.
Besides her loving husband, she leaves behind her three children; Daniel and his wife Susan of Merrimack, NH, Gayla and her husband Michael of Duxbury, MA and Allyson Bradford of Jewett City, CT. She also leaves her grandchildren Tyler and Kaitlyn Bradford, Bradford and Jared Campbell, and Colt Burgess, and predeceased by Anthony Burgess. She leaves behind her beloved older brother, Richard LaPorte and was predeceased by brother, Walter LaPorte, as well as many nephews.
A celebration of Annette's life will take place with calling hours starting at 11 am on June 28, 2020 at Church & Allen Funeral Home and a Memorial Service at 1p.m. Please follow the State of Connecticut COVID-19 guidance for your attendance. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to The American Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.