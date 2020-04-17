|
|
Annie Coon 1937 - 2020
Preston - Annie Louise (Turner) Coon, 82 of Preston, CT died peacefully at home on April 5th. She was the beloved wife of John A. Coon.
Born in Westerly, RI on April 27, 1937 she was the daughter of the late William Vernon and Frances (Randall) Turner, of Ashaway, RI. She graduated from Westerly High School.
Annie was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Preston City, CT.
Besides her loving and devoted husband, her sister Veronica Lamb of Salem, CT and several nieces and nephews will sadly miss her. She was the sister of the late, Frankie Turner, Bill Turner and Betty Holt.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private in First Hopkinton Cemetery.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly is assisting the family with the arrangements.
For online condolences please visit:
www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020