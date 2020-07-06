Anthony J. Cosentino 1935 - 2020
North Franklin - Anthony J. Cosentino, 85, of North Franklin, CT passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020. Tony was born on June 25, 1935 in Willimantic, CT to the late Joseph and Rose (Carboni) Cosentino. Tony served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. He was an IBEW Local 35 journeyman electrician for 40 years. After retiring, Tony enjoyed volunteering for High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, Inc. in Old Lyme, CT. He enjoyed the simple things in life, such as hiking in the woods, camping and spending time at the beach, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles and spending many wonderful times with his family and friends. Tony was a "jack of all trades" and could build or fix just about anything. He even built his first home. He was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. Tony was an avid Yankees and Patriots fan. He loved animals and they loved him, especially his precious dog, Rocky. Above all, Tony loved his grandchildren dearly and will be forever known as "Grampy". Tony is survived by his loving wife, Christine (Therrien) of 56 years. He will be forever loved and missed by his four children: his daughter, Toni Siracusa and husband Robert of Hebron, CT, his son Nicholas Cosentino of North Franklin, CT, his son Joseph Cosentino of Mount Pleasant, SC, and his daughter Krista Mullaney and husband Mark of Stuart, FL. He also leaves eight loving grandchildren: Erika, Victoria and Olivia Siracusa, Sophia, Bella and Jack Cosentino, and Charles and Joshua Mullaney. In addition, he leaves a brother, Donald Cosentino and wife Irene of Norwich, CT, and sisters; Beverly Cosentino and Elizabeth Hook of North Franklin, CT. In addition, he leaves behind many extended family members, including dear nieces and nephews, many cousins, and several aunts. Tony's family will receive relatives and friends on July 10, 2020 from 9-10am with masks and social distancing at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson Street, Willimantic, CT 06226. Burial with military honors will follow at approximately 11:30am at Pautipaug Cemetery in Franklin, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, 5 Tyler Drive, Franklin, CT 06254. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com