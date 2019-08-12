|
Anthony Joseph Fradette 1991 - 2019
Danielson - Anthony Joseph Fradette, 27 of Danielson passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2019. Husband to Victoria (Perkins) Fradette, they were married August 26, 2017. He was born September 18, 1991 in Québec, Canada, son of Steve Fradette and Michelle Beaudoin.
He grew up in Danielson and was a graduate of Killingly High School where he played football for the Redmen. Whether it was a hard day's work, playing a round of golf with friends, going on adventures or staying in for a movie night with his wife, Tony lived life to the fullest. His favorite days were those spent driving his boat or being by the water. He loved to squabble with his family in French, leaving those around him curious as to what they were saying. His infectious smile could light up any room and he was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. He also loved his dogs Blue and Violet and was a proud member of the Danielson Elks Lodge 1706. Tony loved his wife, Victoria, more than anything.
He is survived by his wife Victoria, father Steve Fradette and his companion Sue of Augusta, ME, mother Michelle Beaudoin of Canada, sister Tanya Worley, her husband John, and their daughter Bella of Mississippi, brother Nick Fradette and his companion Steph of Mississippi, grandparents Beaudoin of Québec, Canada, grandparents Fradette of Scotland, CT and many friends and extended family.
Calling hours will held be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. Funeral mass to be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019