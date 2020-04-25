|
Anthony P. Coletti 1962 - 2020
Lisbon - Anthony (Tony) Coletti, a resident of Lisbon, CT, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, April 16th 2020. Tony was born in Norwich on May 29th, 1962, and is the son of Vincent and Elaine Coletti. He graduated from NFA.
Tony was an Artist and a Poet from an early age. He was an avid reader and a humorist who established himself as a thought leader in his community. It wasn't out of the ordinary to hear him quote both Dante and Captain Kirk in the same day. He was also a self proclaimed pacifist who enjoyed the company of all. His adventurous, playful spirit would brighten every room he entered.
His family will remember him as a wellspring of calm and optimism; an anchor who always offered support in difficult times; an unending source of inspiration; and a loving brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all.
Tony leaves behind two sisters, Mary Ann Coletti-Conner and Suzanne Sacchetti; his brother, Jim Coletti; his nephews, Jason Quercia, Jordan Sacchetti, Jeremy Quercia, and Michael and Mason Brand; his niece, Melissa Quercia; his extended family, John Quercia and Tim Conner; and his best friend, Jonathan Williamson. He is predeceased by his father Vincent and mother Elaine Coletti.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Gagne Funeral Home for their caring and understanding during this difficult time.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020