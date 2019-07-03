|
|
Antonio "Tony" Charles Barboza 1950 - 2019
Norwich - Antonio "Tony" Charles Barboza, 68, a lifelong Norwich resident, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 1, 2019. Antonio was born on July 23, 1950 in Norwich, CT the son of the late Antonio Barboza of Fogo, Cape Verde and the late Mary Gomes Barboza of Bridgeport, CT.
Antonio is survived by his loving wife Mary (Fletcher) Barboza of Norwich.
He was the adored father of Toni M. Owens of Norwich and Russell C. Barboza of Willimantic. He also leaves behind his beloved stepson Simon T. Perry of Norwich and Theresa R. Perry of New London.
Antonio was the cherished brother of Roy and (Roselyn) Barboza of Norwich (Steven) and Gertrude Gooden of Edgewater, FL, Linda Hill of Norwich, Alfred and (Amogene) Barboza of Norwich, Manuel Barboza of Norwich, and the late Darlene Barboza of Norwich.
Antonio was the beloved Grandfather "Pop-Pop" to his twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He also leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that he loved dearly.
Antonio graduated in 1969 from Norwich Free Academy. He worked for 47 years as a maintenance pipefitter at General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division in Groton until his retirement in 2017.
Antonio spent most of his free time enjoying friends and family; and if you ever needed him you could find him working in the yard alongside his wonderful wife, Mary.
He was a man of many talents. He was generous and thoughtful. Although a man of few words, when he did speak, you listened. His words, like the man himself, were priceless.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 6, from 1-3 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A private burial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 3 to July 5, 2019