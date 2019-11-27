Home

Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
30 North Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
860-376-4014
April Hansen
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Thomas and Anne Church
Voluntown, CT
April A. Hansen Obituary
April A. Hansen 1955 - 2019
Danielson - April A. Hansen, 64, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital, surrounded by family. She was born on September 16, 1955 in Norwich, daughter of the late Byron and Claire (Bessette) Kinnie.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00am at Saints Thomas and Anne Church, Voluntown. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Leffler Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. For memorial contributions www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
