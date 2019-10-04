|
Arleen Gatherum Roy 1939 - 2019
Summerfield, FL - Arleen Gatherum Roy, 80, passed away September 4, 2019. Mrs. Roy was born on April 29, 1939, in Lincoln Park, Michigan. She received her undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and her Master's Degree from Eastern Connecticut State University. Mrs. Roy was a second-grade teacher for 32 years in Michigan, Winslow, Maine, and Brooklyn, Connecticut.
Mrs. Roy lived a full and happy life with her husband and children. They traveled the country each summer, camping with their kids. And later, they enjoyed their summers in Belgrade Lakes, Maine. Arleen and her husband Dan retired in Summerfield, FL.
She is survived by her children, Michelle (Craig) Costa, Michael (Joanne) Roy, Danielle (Lance) Dunahoe, and her seven grandchildren, Courtney, Camden, Caitlyn, Jeffrey, Liam, Landon, and Gavin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Roy and her parents, Thomas and Eleanor Gatherum.
A celebration of Arleen's life will be held on October 27th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services – The Villages, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, Florida. Sentiments may be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019