Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
Arleen Paulk-Feeney


1971 - 2020
Arleen Paulk-Feeney Obituary
Arleen Paulk-Feeney 1971 - 2020
Norwich - Arleen Paulk-Feeney, age 48, of Norwich, passed away unexpectedly at her home on February 3, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1971 in Puerto Rico to Lucille Paulk of Ledyard and the late William Paulk.
Arleen is survived by her husband Christopher Roberts of Quaker Hill, a daughter Valerie Mathieu and her husband Nathan of Maryland, daughter Kristina Struck of Nevada, daughter Emily Feeney of Norwich, son Ethan Babcock of Norwich, and grandchildren Natalie, Marlena, Curtis, Freya and Kenny Jr. on the way. She also leaves behind, a sister Deborah Fryar and her husband Allen of South Carolina, a sister Teresa Kramer and her husband Fred of Uncasville, a sister Elaine Paulk of Griswold, a brother Kenneth Paulk and his wife Jennifer of Norwich , sister Jennifer Watson and her husband Michael of Griswold, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT on Saturday, February 8th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for Arleen's family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
