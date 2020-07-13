1/1
Arlene C. Fargo
1940 - 2020
Bozrah - Arlene C. Fargo passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home.
Born in Norwich, Nov. 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Stephanie (Walka) Ellis and was the loving wife of Ralph Fargo Sr., for 60 years.
Arlene grew up in Norwich and was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, class of 1958. For thirty years she worked along side her husband in the ownership of Connecticut Carting Corp.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was affectionately known as Grammy by her family and friends.
In addition to her husband Ralph, she is survived by her daughter, Linda Bienvenu, and son, Ralph Fargo Jr. and wife Debbie; six grandchildren, Michael Beinvenu, Scott Bienvenu Jr. and wife Jill, Ryan Fargo and Shana, Nikkolas Fargo, Deven Fargo, and Rachel Fargo; two great-grandchildren, Scott Bienvenu III, and Oliver Bienvenu; and her brother-in-law, Thomas Nickerson. She was predeceased by her sister, JoAnn, and brother, Ricky.
Due to her strong wishes there will be no services.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 2, Bozrah, CT 06334.
Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with private arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
