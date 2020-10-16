1/1
Arlene M. Brown
Arlene M. Brown 1936 - 2020
Plainfield - Arlene M. Brown, 84, of Plainfield, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2020.
She was born March 7, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lillian (Jennings) Brammer. Arlene was the loving wife of the late Robert Cony Brown, they were married on August 27, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Arlene volunteered for many local organizations, Welcome Wagon, Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's support group. She loved creating her artwork on her husband's wood creations, known as the Pine & Palette Studio.
Arlene leaves a daughter, Karen Barbeau of Brooklyn; a son, Timothy Brown and his wife Linda of Brooklyn; her grandchildren, Brian Barbeau (Gina) of Canterbury, Keith Barbeau of Danielson, Dennie-Lynn Naprava (Robert) of Drums, Pa., Jessica Brown of Putnam, Christina Brown (Andrew) of Brooklyn. She leaves ten great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews. Arlene was predeceased by 3 siblings.
A graveside service will be held October 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Westfield Cemetery, Danielson.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations in Arlene's name to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/arlene-brown/.
Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
