Arlene M. Gallant

Arlene M. Gallant Obituary
Arlene M. Gallant 1931 - 2019
Brooklyn - Arlene Margaret Gallant, 88, of Brooklyn, passed away on October 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Living Center in Windham. Arlene was born in Hanover on May 10, 1931, daughter of the late Harold and Elsie (Coombs) Chartier. She was the wife of the late Joseph Gallant Sr. She is survived by her sister Shirley Brown of TX, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Harold and Harry Chartier and sisters, Lillian Maynard and Gertrude Palmer and son Joseph Gallant Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
