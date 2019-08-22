Home

Tillinghast Funeral Home
25 Main Street
Central Village, CT 06332
860-564-2147
Arline Hagberg McKenna

Arline Hagberg McKenna Obituary
Arline Hagberg McKenna 1929 - 2019
Central Village - Arline Hagberg McKenna died on August 21, 2019 at Colonial Health and Rehab in Plainfield. She was the wife of the late James McKenna, Sr. Arline was born on August 23, 1929 to the late William and Mae (Werle) Jodion Sr.
She is survived by her children Helen Gluck, Charles Hagberg, Catherine Baker and Darlene Hill. She was predeceased by a daughter, Charlene Roberts, a son William Hagberg Sr., a grandson, Gary Stringer Sr., and two brothers and sisters.
Arline leaves behind several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren along with two sisters and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colonial Health and Rehab or the First Congregational Church of Plainfield. Services will be determined at a later date.
Tillinghast Funeral Home 25 Main Street Central Village is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
