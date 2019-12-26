|
Armand Chattell 1936 - 2019
Voluntown - Armand H. Chattell, 83, was born June 28,1936 in Moosup, CT, son of the late Alexander Chattelle and Anastasia Chattelle and passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at Backus Hospital surrounded by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. Armand was a loving soul that lit up a room with a single smile. He married the love of his life, Shirley Kerouack, on May 12, 1956. He then began his family of 6 children; Carl (Tina), Mary Jane (Pat), Vivian (Ron), Dora (James), Patty (Lucian), Jen (Matt). From this core, he was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren that adored him deeply. He loved the Boston Red Sox and fishing almost as much as he loved his big family. Armand was more than just a husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, he was a teacher and taught all of us to be strong no matter the situation. He was always trying to make everyone laugh and keep everyone happy; he will be greatly missed. Armand was predeceased by his siblings (Albert, Norman, Wilford, Raymond, and Emma) and his grandson Anthony Souza. His sisters Rita, Sil, and Gloria survive him along with many nieces and nephews. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019