Armand L. Arpin 1935 - 2020
Lisbon - Armand L. "Pete" Arpin, 85, of Lisbon, died at Backus Hospital, on Friday October 23, 2020.
He was born in Norwich, July 6, 1935, son to the late Leo and Bernadette (Fontaine) Arpin. Pete attended Norwich Free Academy, before joining the U.S. Army, from 1958-1964, stationed two years in Germany.
He was a longtime resident of Jewett City, where he owned and operated Arpin's Auto. He also loved operating heavy equipment and worked for many construction companies in the area.
Pete was also an avid NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhart and the Chevy teams.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Jancewicz (David); granddaughters, Julie Bartlett (Matt) and Lindsey Kelo (Abel); two great-grandsons, Emmett Bartlett and Abel Kelo, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Jeanne Suplicki and Anita Smith.
There are no calling hours, and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
