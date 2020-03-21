|
Arthur E. Muench Jr. 1941 - 2020
Preston - Arthur Ewald Muench Jr., 78 years old, of Preston passed away in Preston on March 17, 2020, after suffering from a brief illness.
He was born on September 16, 1941, in Norwich, one of two children to Arthur Sr. and Helen (Gromko) Muench, and lived his entire life in his hometown of Preston. As a child, Arthur, or also known as "Sonny" to some of his close friends and family, resided and attended elementary school in the Poquetanuck section of Preston.
Poquetanuck was where Arthur spent his childhood and met some of his closest and lifelong friends, including his wife, Nancy (Hill) Muench, to whom he married on October 5, 1963.
Arthur attended Norwich Free Academy and graduated with the class of 1959 and went to work at Electric Boat (EB) in 1960 as an electronics service engineer. His initial plan of "working for a few years to save enough money for college", led to Arthur working at EB for the next 58 years, where he recently retired in May of 2018. Arthur worked on many classes of Nuclear Submarines over his 58 years at EB, where he installed, tested and diagnosed the complex electronic sonar systems and rode dozens of "Alpha" sea trials to test all systems and components for the first time at sea.
Arthur was also an avid outdoorsman and a passionate hobby farmer. He loved to hunt and fish, and traveled with family and best friends to their camp in Maine several times a year to fulfill his passion for these hobbies. Arthur carried on his family's tradition of "living off the land", where he raised livestock, poultry, honeybees and managed multiple astonishing vegetable gardens. His motto was to "Grow it yourself, so you know where it comes from!".
Arthur and Nancy spent over 50 years canning and freezing vegetables to enjoy and share with friends and family.
Later in life, Arthur discovered a passion for running and competed in various road races throughout the area for over 20 years. Arthur was also a passionate sports fan, who loved the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, NASCAR, Connecticut Sun and the UCONN Huskies.
Attending classic car shows with Nancy was always a favorite summer pastime.
Arthur leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Nancy, a daughter, Susan McIvor (Ken) of Bozrah, sons, Arthur III (Lynn Betta), Alan (Halley) and Dennis (Kristen), all of Preston, and a sister, Patricia Coutu (Joe) of Norwich. Arthur also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Arthur Muench IV (Jenn), Collin McIvor, Trevin McIvor, Ashley Muench, Fallon McIvor, Owen Muench, Helen Muench, Amanda Muench, Austin Muench and Carl Muench, as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Madeline Muench and Arthur Muench V. He was the family Patriarch, truly loved by his friends and family, and will be greatly missed by all.
The family respectively asks for their privacy at this difficult time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service will be delayed until a future date, in which an update will be posted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org/donate/.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020