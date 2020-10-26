Arthur H. Freeman 1927 - 2020

Canterbury - Arthur H. Freeman of Canterbury passed on to Heaven in his sleep at his home in Canterbury on October 10, 2020.

Arthur was born September 8, 1927, in Hartford, to the late Harold C. Freeman and Elsie Paula (Meinhold) Fontaine. As far back as he could remember, he lived in Canterbury where he was happy to be. He attended school in Lisbon, Canterbury, and later attended Griswold High School.

When he was in his teens, he was employed by the town of Canterbury. At age 18 years old, he had his own business supplying firewood to the Frost School and local residence of Canterbury. He later worked for Harrington and Wilcox sawmills.

He drove logging trucks to Boston and New York City. He later established his own sawmill. Arthur also worked for local mills. He was known mostly for being a farmer. He enjoyed working the land, caring for his animals, and raising cows. He has always been a hard worker. Dad taught us money doesn't grow on trees and how to be frugal.

He often hosted summer picnics inviting family, friends, neighbors, and other farmers. He was always willing to reach out and help others. He shared his life stories with his children and grandchildren. Arthur was a big fan of the Red Sox. He carried on the family tradition of feeding the wild birds. There are not enough words to express his family's love for him and how missed he will be. They are so grateful he was their Dad.

Arthur was the brother of the late Clarence D. Freeman. He is survived by brother, Jerry J. Fontaine and late wife June, sister, Charlotte C. and husband Leslie Pepin, brother, Frederick F. and wife Christine Fontaine. Arthur was also the father to the late Denise Diane Malone, and Cynthia Lee Polunik. His surviving children are daughter, Linda K. and husband Frank Skut of Canterbury, son, Arthur D. Freeman and friend Dorothy Auger of Killingly, daughter, Sheila M. and husband Jerry LePine of Canterbury, son, Michael N. and wife Donna Freeman of Broad Brook. Arthur leaves 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren as well as many nephews and nieces. Arthur was a devoted father, who loved children, and cared for family and friends.

Service will be held on Nov. 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Deans Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Canterbury. Due to Covid-19 limitations there will be a celebration of life event at the French Club, 79 Wilson St., Jewett City, at 12 p.m. for family.



