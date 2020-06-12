Or Copy this URL to Share

Arthur J. Charbonnier 2020

Colchester - Arthur J. Charbonnier of Colchester died April 28, 2020.

Walk through calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., with masks and social distancing, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery in Colchester.



