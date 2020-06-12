Arthur J. Charbonnier 2020
Colchester - Arthur J. Charbonnier of Colchester died April 28, 2020.
Walk through calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., with masks and social distancing, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery in Colchester.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.