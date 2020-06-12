Arthur J. Charbonnier
Arthur J. Charbonnier 2020
Colchester - Arthur J. Charbonnier of Colchester died April 28, 2020.
Walk through calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., with masks and social distancing, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery in Colchester.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
