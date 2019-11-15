|
Arthur Johnston 1949 - 2019
Woodstock Valley - Arthur Johnston, 70, of Laurel Hill Dr, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the loving husband of Cynthia (Chmielnik) Johnston. Born in Putnam, he was the son of the late Robert and Loretta (St. Onge) Johnston.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Arthurs's family from 1:00 p.m.to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. A Funeral Home service will take place at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St. Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019