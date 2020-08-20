1/1
Arthur Plante
1933 - 2020
Preston - Arthur "Archie" Plante, 86, a longtime resident of Preston passed away at Colonial Health & Rehab on August 15, 2020, with his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce, by his side.
Born in Norwich, December 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Sylva and Laura (Marcoux) Plante. Arthur grew up in Greeneville and attended Greeneville Elementary School.
Arthur proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps for 4 years during the Korean War. After the war her returned to Connecticut and worked as a truck driver with the Teamsters Local 493.
He loved his family dearly, loved to travel, loved animals and was a skilled woodworker. He was a loving husband, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife Joyce, Arthur is survived by several nieces and nephews, and was an "adopted grandfather" to Bella and Zachary Ruta. He was predeceased by three sisters, Rita Grabowski, Rose Lucier, and Doris Mooney.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave., Norwich. Having been a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church in Yantic a memorial service will be held at the church at a later date.
Donations in Arthur's memory can be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 4 Chapel Hill Road, Yantic, CT 06360.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral service of Norwich is assisting with the arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
