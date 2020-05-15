|
Arthur Robert Mellor 1931 - 2020
Lisbon - Arthur Robert Mellor, 89, of Lisbon, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, May11th, 2020, of natural causes. Born in Norwich, CT, to the late Walter and Edith Mellor, Art was the youngest of three. His sister, Shirley Burlingham survives him and he is predeceased by a brother, Lt. Col. Walter F. Mellor, Jr. and by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean D. Mellor. Working as a carpenter, he married Jean in 1951. He built their first home while forming Mellor Construction which began building gas stations and small commercial buildings. After he was hired to build Lisbon Mobile Home Park he purchased an old, unused gravel bank in Lisbon and, alongside Jean began building a mobile home park of his own. He built his present home and moved the first to the entrance of the then newly operating Tunnel Hill Park, in Lisbon. Giving up the construction business he went on to build a second, larger mobile home community in Occum, CT. Pleasure Valley Mobile Home Park, consisting of 132 homesites on acreage he had cleared, was operated as a family business with Jean and their youngest son, Kevin, for more than 50 years. With a strong mind for engineering, Art taught himself many skills along the way. If it needed to be done, built or fixed, he would quickly figure out how. He will be remembered for his commitment, kindness and generosity to the communities he built. He had a lifelong love of boating and as a child built a kayak he used whenever possible. Art had many fond memories sailing on Gardner Lake. He spent many weekends boating and skiing with his family, packing up the car Fridays after work. Early in life he joined the US Army Reserve, working in transportation where he was promoted to Sergeant First Class. Recognized for his boating skills, he advanced to Warrant Officer as the skipper of a large Army tug boat, working the Inland Waterway and Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway where he moved barges and ships along the Eastern Seaboard. He retired after 34 years of service to the 158th Transportation Company. Arthur was a lifetime member of the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department and had volunteered to serve on various Lisbon town boards and commissions. He leaves behind a son, Calvin Mellor, and his wife Brenda of Lisbon; a daughter, Sharon Buzon, and her husband Bill of Bluffton, SC; a daughter, Kerri Wolcott, and her husband Peter of Woodbury,CT; a son, Kevin Mellor, and his wife Michelle of Lisbon; and his companion, Katherine Wilkinson of Lisbon. He is survived by eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and the latest edition, a great, great granddaughter, all of whom will remember him as a true gentleman. A family service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department, 7 Newent Road, Lisbon,CT 06351. goderefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020