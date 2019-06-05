|
Ashley Joseph Ambukewicz 1971 - 2019
Worcester - Ashley, 48, saw the face of God on June 1 2019 at UMass in Worcester. He was born in Putnam, Ct on May 26, 1971. He was the loving son of Gary Ambukewicz and Francine Lee, and the husband of Erica Generous. Ashley graduated from St. James School, Killingly High School and ECSU. He was employed at Frito Lay, Inc., Eastern Ct Cable Co. and eventually became a mail carrier for USPS. This is where he found his true calling and daily joy. He was highly regarded by all those he served along his routes. Ashley was honest, hardworking, and affable, a pleasure to be around and a very detail oriented person, always willing to go out of his way to assist. Throughout his illness, he never once complained or asked "why me?". His passions were Nascar racing (in particular #9 Mark Martin) a lifelong love of The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Indians. He was also managing fantasy football /golf /racing league.
In addition to his parents and step-mother, Cynthia, wife Erica, and her son Nigel, Ash is survived by his devoted sister Heather and fiancee Ryan Foisey of Danielson, brother Christopher Lee and wife Elizabeth of Rutland, MA. and beloved nephews Matthew and William. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Ash shared a long and strong bond with friends Ed and Sue Wallace, who were by his side throughout his courageous 28 month battle. Ash maintained a lifelong loving relationship with his God-mother Cynthia (Ed) Koziak. He was predeceased by his grandparents Nancy and Normand Turenne and Evelyn and Joseph Ambukewicz. The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation for the loving care Ash received from staff and CNA's (especially Marie) at Jewish HealthCare Center in Worcester and at Westview Healthcare.
Calling hour 9-10 am Tillinghast Sat June 8, memorial service at 10. Burial will be private. Donations made be made in his name to St. James School, 120 Water St. Danielson.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 5 to June 7, 2019