Assunta D'Elia Kozel 1927 - 2020
Norwich - Assunta D'Elia Kozel passed away peacefully on July 8th at the age of 92, surrounded by her loving family at Westerly Hospital. Assunta was born in Norwich on August 15th, 1927.
Santa, as she was known by her family and friends, was the daughter of Frank and Angelina D'Elia of Norwich, and the youngest of 8 siblings, (Grace Girasoli, Vincencia Quercia, Mary Lord, Josephine Sabatino, Isabelle Tringe, Theresa Quaratella and Ralph D'Elia).
She attended elementary school and high school in Norwich and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1945.
In 1947, she married Joseph Kozel and had two daughters, Susan and Geralyn.
Santa loved her family, her Italian heritage and the town of Norwich. She was a long time member of the Italian Women's Social Club and served as president from 1961-62, 1984-85, and 1993-94. In the year 2000, she was named Italian of the Year. She reveled in the yearly Italian Festivals, volunteering and enjoying the festivities. Assunta was a devout Catholic, and a communicant of St. Peter and Paul's Church Parish. She loved sports and one of her favorite pass times was watching UConn basketball games with her husband. She spent many hours in the kitchen cooking Italian food for her family and friends and she adored her pets, especially her beloved dog, Meme.
Assunta worked as an administrative assistant at Mohegan Community College for many years. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Sasha, playing cards and attending his school and sport activities.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Kozel and Geralyn Frishman, her son-in-law, Michael Frishman, and her grandson, Sherzod (Sasha) Frishman. Assunta leaves a legacy of love and devotion to her family. Her kindness, positive spirit and sense of humor will be missed
by all who knew her.
A private burial and service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Johnny Cake Center, The Westerly Animal Shelter and/or Stand Up for Animals, all in Westerly, Rhode Island, 02891. Please visit www.churchandallen.com
to leave an online tribute or condolence.