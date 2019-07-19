|
|
Audrey Gratton Giorgi 1963 - 2019
Petaluma, CA. - Audrey M. (Gratton) Giorgi, 56, of Petaluma, CA for 36 years passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth A. Giorgi to whom she was married for 29 years. Audrey is also survived by her daughters, Alyssa and Vanessa. Audrey was born on March 12, 1963 in Putnam, CT and grew up in Eastford, CT. She is survived by her mother, Mary (Wetherell) Gratton and her partner Dana Basto of Woodstock, her siblings, Debra Reynolds and Russell of Eastford, Brian Gratton of Eastford, Martin Gratton and Cynthia of St. Petersburg, FL, Arlene Goodwin and Bruce of Ashford, Mistie Hagenhoff and Nicholas of Frisco, TX, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her late father, M. Philip Gratton.
To an endearing adventuresome friend, Priscilla Beach of Novato, CA a special acknowledgement, and to her neighboring family "Thank you and I love you"! Audrey was in the professional field of graphic design at USA Today, a private studio, Mrs. Grossman's Paper Company and Friedman's Home Improvement. Audrey's forward creative thinking kept her invigorated and rewarded.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service and burial at the East Woodstock Cemetery, Prospect Street, Woodstock, CT on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by Audrey's Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Audrey's name may be made to: Northeast CT Cancer Fund, Day Kimball Healthcare, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260 or online at www.Daykimball.org/resources/patient-and-family-support/nect-cancer-fund. Local Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 19 to July 21, 2019