Avis Barr 1917 - 2020
Sterling - Avis Madelene Barr, 102, a lifelong resident of Sterling passed away February 29, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. Avis was born in Sterling on April 9, 1917 daughter of the late Ralph and Bertha (Bennett) Barr. She worked at U.S. Finishing Company for many years. Avis graduated from Plainfield High School. She was a longtime member of the Moosup Methodist Church, Ekonk Grange #87, Order of the Easter Star and the Sterling Senior Center. Avis is survived by Melissa and Fred Nordstrom and family of Sterling, Florence Nowicki of FL, and several cousins and many friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. There are no calling hours. Tillinghast Funeral Home, 25 Main Street, Central Village is in charge of arrangements. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020