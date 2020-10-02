1/1
Barbara A. Izzarelli
Barbara A. Izzarelli 1960 - 2020
Ormond Beach, Fla. - Barbara A. Izzarelli, 60, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at AdventHealth Hospital, Daytona Beach.
She was born June 17, 1960, in Norwich, Conn., to William and Irene (Bowza) Wellington.
Barbara was a "Professional Home Mom". She was an avid pool player and bingo player.
She loved the beach, sitting by the pool catching a tan, she enjoyed cooking and baking and riding on the back of her fiancé's Harley.
Barbara was loved by so many, as she loved her family, doggies, and friends with her whole heart.
Barbara is survived by her children and fiancé, David and Ann Marie Izzarelli of Ormond Beach, Anthony and Jessica Izzarelli of Voluntown, Conn., Douglas and Kiesha Izzarelli of Ormond Beach, Jennifer and Dennis Hebert of Deland, Fla., her best friend of 47 years, David Izzarelli and his wife Melissa, her fiancé, Sam "Sam I am", seven grandchildren, Allia, Emma, David III, Breanna, Joseph, Shawn and Brandon.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, October 5, at 2 pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Entombment will follow at Volusia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
