Barbara A. Kostyk
1935 - 2020
Plainfield - Barbara A. Kostyk, 85, of Plainfield, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, at Colonial Health and Rehab in Plainfield, CT. She was born in Plainfield, CT on Aug 26, 1935, a daughter to the late Sivilla (Holmes) and John Weaver. She is survived by her loving husband Stephen Kostyk. Mrs. Kostyk worked for the New London Day until her retirement in 1996. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed going to Cape Cod and her favorite team the New England Patriots. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughter Nancy Kostyk; sister Linda Novotny; grandchildren Timothy Jordan, Lauren Gagne and husband Chris, Lindsay Jordan; great-grandchildren Lucien Dube and Oliver Horak; niece Julie Robbins and husband Brian; nephew Jeffrey Novotny and wife Robin and son-in-law Patrick Jordan. She was predeceased by a daughter Debra Jordan and grandson Eric Dube. There will be a graveside service held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. within Evergreen Cemetery Central Village. Due to COVID regulations social distancing and masks are required for services attended.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
