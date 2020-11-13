Barbara A. LaCoille 1936 - 2020
Putnam - Barbara Ann LaCoille, 84, passed away peacefully at Davis Place in Danielson on November 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born November 2, 1936 in Putnam, Connecticut, the only child born to the late Eugene and Esther (Lessard) Deotte. She attended St. Mary School, graduated from Putnam High School Class of 1954, and attained a medical secretarial certificate from the Worcester School of Business Science. Upon graduation Barbara worked as a medical secretary for an internist in Worcester for 6 years. In 1960, her best friend and future sister-in-law Rachel (Morin) LaCoille, introduced her to Eugene LaCoille. They were married on November 25, 1961 at St. Mary Church of the Visitation in Putnam and made their home in Pomfret Center for 40 years. From 1970-1981, Barbara worked as a teacher's aide at the Pomfret Community School, and from 1982 until her retirement in 1990, she worked in the family appliance and furniture retail store, Gene's, Inc. After retirement, Barbara and Gene were Florida "snowbirds" for many years. In 2001, they sold the Pomfret house and became permanent Florida residents, settling at Orange Tree Village in Orange City, Florida. Barbara was an active member of the village, volunteering at various activities, dinners, and socials in the OTV clubhouse. Barbara was a dedicated and passionate supporter of our military and veterans. Each year on Veteran's Day, she would set up a Missing Man Table in the OTV clubhouse and recite the Missing Man Toast in remembrance of fallen and missing service men and women, and prisoners of war. She would also gather donated items and books to send to our troops deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq. As Barbara's health began to decline, she and Gene made the move back to Putnam in early 2019 to be closer to family.
Barbara served on the Putnam High School Class of 1954 reunion committee for several years and enjoyed annual summer luncheons with a small group of friends from her class. Barbara was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards and marbles with dear friends, travel, bowling, loved animals and spending time with her family. She was a loving and dedicated mom who never missed a softball or basketball game or any other activity her two children were involved in over the years. Besides Eugene, the love of her life for 59 years, Barbara is survived by daughter Tammy LaCoille and her wife Cindy Morse, of Brooklyn, CT; son Randy LaCoille and his wife Susan (Wilson) of Putnam; grandson Mark LaCoille and his wife Krystyl of Danielson; great-granddaughters Brooke, Topanga, and Sapphire LaCoille, all of Danielson; great-grandson Alex Taylor of Boston; her aunt Pauline (Lessard) Halley of Bartow, FL; beloved "extended family" Claire and Sean Guerin of Danielson, David Guerin of Gering, NE; Karen, Paul and Becca Locke of Enfield, and Spencer Locke of Phoenix, AZ, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Barbara's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Davis Place for the compassionate care they gave to Barbara for the past 20 months. Thanks also to Beacon Hospice of East Hartford, especially Chaplain Denny.
A calling hour will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence Street, Putnam, CT at 11:30 AM burial to follow at West Thompson Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to one of Barbara's favorite charities in her memory. They are St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and Wounded Warrior Project
; also, The Dementia Society of America
, and Davis Place Recreation Department, 111 Westcott Rd, Danielson, CT 06239. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com