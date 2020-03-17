|
|
Barbara J. Brown 1938 - 2020
Plainfield - Barbara J. Brown, 81, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, joined her late husband, George Brown, for eternity, on March 17, 2020.
She was born Dec. 20, 1938, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Flora (Maturo) Nichols. Barbara lived in Plainfield for many years.
She was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence Nichols. She leaves 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Hardie Burgin of Colchester, and Cynthia and Will Torrence of Plainfield; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral and burial in Hillside Cemetery, E. Hartford, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to www.jdrf.org, for Juvenile Diabetes Research.
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020