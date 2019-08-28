|
Barbara J. Papineau 1948 - 2019
Howard, OH. - .Barbara J. Papineau, 71, of Howard, OH passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born on March 4, 1948 in New Rochelle, NY to the late Alf and Caroline (Lerew) Einang.
Barbara was very involved in her sons' adolescent years. She volunteered with the Boy Scouts, the boys' Little League Baseball and she help raise money for each of her sons' 8th grade trip to Washington, D.C. by having dance parties and at the end of each school year, she would hold pool parties for her sons' classmates. After she raised her sons, Barbara went to work as bank teller and gave the bank over 19 years of service.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 51 years, Stephen; sons, Stephen and his wife, Jennifer Papineau Jr. of Columbus, OH, Alf Papineau of Columbus, OH and Michael and his wife, Katherine Papineau of Corona, CA; grandchildren, Mia and Luke; a sister, Mary Lou and her husband, Dale Piecuch of Naples, FL; and a brother-in-law, Robert Frey of Walnut Creek, CA.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Frey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 70 West Main St., Baltic, Connecticut with Rev. Father Joseph Tito as the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Saint Mary Catholic Cemetery.
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, OH is honored to serve the family of Barbara J. Papineau.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019