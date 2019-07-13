|
Barbara Joan Simpson 1940 - 2019
DANIELSON - Barbara Joan Simpson, of Webster, MA and Danielson, CT, passed peacefully at her home on the last day of June this year. She found an obituary to be most unnecessary ("Let them guess!" was one cheery refrain in her last days), but her family wishes to share and celebrate the beautiful person that she was. She was good - good in that way that made you want to be good too. She made space for people, in her home, at her table, and in her heart. Her true heart friends are many, her inner circle expansive. She had a way of making you feel seen and heard and so special. Her gift was feeding people, through all their senses. A master gardener in the truest sense, her beautifully cultivated garden gathered many an admirer. Her quilts have kept many warm, and her legendary food kept them well fed.
And even with all her generosity and kindness, she was not hesitant to disagree or say what needed saying. Her mind was continually sharp, and if you found yourself at her house at 7pm, she'd thoroughly best both you and the contestants on that night's episode of Jeopardy. She was thrifty but knew there were certain things you couldn't skimp on, that there was no substitute for the quality of good writing paper or bed sheets.
A career spent working with children and conducting longitudinal research for the federal government enabled her to travel the country and gather up experiences she held dear.
She was the best mother, ever, something her two daughters, Jennifer Simpson Barstow (David) and Elizabeth Simpson Brady (Christopher), were so thankful to be able to express to her. In addition to being survived by her two daughters and their husbands, she also leaves several "adopted" daughters, four grandchildren, two step grandchildren, numerous "adopted" grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, two nieces, and one nephew. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Johanna "Jody" NMI Simpson.
Barbara was born in Putnam, CT in 1940 to Josephine (Budzynkiewicz) and Bernard Jakubowski. Friends are invited to join the family to remember Barbie from 9 -11am on Saturday, August 10th at Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers, if you are able the family invites you to donate your time or resources to Friends of Assisi Food Pantry at 77 Water Street, Danielson, CT 06239 in her memory. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 13 to July 15, 2019