Barbara Joy Howard (Wilson) 1952 - 2019
Carmel, CA. - Barbara Joy passed away peacefully on February 21 surrounded by family in Carmel, California. Barbara was born February 22, 1952 to the late George Robert and Grace (Keene) Wilson. Barbara attended Killingly High School graduating in 1970.
After establishing a career in music and marketing for many years on the eastern coast she met her life partner Dr. William Scott Hommon . In the late 1980's they moved their residence to the California central west coast where she continued her career in music and marketing.
Barbara will be remembered for her joyous and entrepreneurial spirit, her ability to find the positive in everything, her selflessness and generosity to all. She was a shining light to all who knew her. She will also be remembered for her beautiful guitar playing and singing from which she made a career of throughout her life.
She will be dearly missed by her son, Michael Howard, Jr and his partner Katie of Tokyo, Japan; her sisters Nancy Wilson of Dayville, Elizabeth Favreau of Pomfret; her brother James Wilson and wife Liz of Dayville and her life partner, DR. William Hommon and his brother Dr. Robert J Hommon of Carmel California. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and 2 grand nieces. She was pre-deceased by her sister Susan Wilson 2016.
A graveside service/memorial will be held at Westfield Cemetery in Danielson on October 5, 2019 at 12:30pm. A celebration of life reception and refreshments will follow at the Danielson Elks on Center Street.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Killingly High School music dept.
