|
|
Barbara Joyce Schlegel 1931 - 2019
Voluntown - Barbara Joyce Schlegel, 88, of Voluntown, CT, formerly of Naples, FL, passed away surrounded by her family after an extended illness.
She was born on August 17, 1931, in Glasgo, CT, daughter, of the late James and Myrtle Stearns. On May 27, 1961, she was united in marriage to Frederick Schlegel at Washington Park Methodist Church in Warwick, Rhode Island.
Barbara and her late husband, Fred, were entrepreneurs who owned and operated Quality Business Machines in Norwich and New London for many years until the sale of their business in the early 1990's. They retired in Naples, FL and maintained a summer home in Mashpee, MA. They enjoyed many summers on Cape Cod inspiring fond memories of family and friends on Cranberry Ridge Road. Barbara was an avid reader and followed the stock market religiously.
Barbara put her family first and in her later years lived with her son, Brian, and then most recently her daughter, Sandra.
Barbara fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She will be forever missed by her family and friends. The world is a smaller place without her.
Barbara is survived by her children, Brian Schlegel (daughter-in-law, Pam Schlegel) of St. Augustine and Sandra Elliott (son-in-law, Bruce Elliott) of Voluntown; sister-in-law, Hedy Korst (brother-in-law, James Korst) of Bloomfield, CT, and three grandchildren, Victor Elci, Summer Wool and Matthew Schlegel. Her beloved cat "Honey" will miss her mom.
Calling hours will be held 2:00-3:00PM Saturday January 4, 2020, at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Route 138, Jewett City, CT with a memorial service to immediately follow at 3:00PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the 2075 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 100 Rocky Hill, CT 06075 or the Bethel Methodist Church 1 Rixtown Road, Griswold, CT 06351.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020