Barbara L. Pratt 1922 - 2020
North Grosvenordale - Barbara L. Pratt was born on October 12, 1922 to Clarence and Bessie Warren (Eldridge) in Putnam, CT. She died March 2, 2020 at the age of 97.
Barbara graduated from Putnam High School and was a war bride, as she married Walter Pratt of Thompson, CT in 1941 in Colorado Springs where Walter was stationed as a member of the Army Air Corps.
After the war, Barbara gave birth to five boys and worked hard to be a caring, nurturing mother. She loved the flora and fauna of New England and passed that love onto her sons. Also had an infectious sense of humor.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Walter, her sons Lawrence of San Diego, CA, Dennis of Naples, FL, and Timothy of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
She is survived by her son Terence (Teresa) of Cottonwood, AZ, son Sean (Maria) of Milford, CT, and her daughter-in-law Susan of Naples, FL. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews and four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was a loving mother, a wonderful friend to all and will be missed by all who knew her.
Services have been postponed.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020